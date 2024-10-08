Will Smith, Michael Bay to reunite after 21 years? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Michael bay and Will Smith

Director Michael Bay will be reuniting Will Smith for another project after a long gap of 21 years. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Michael is currently in talks to direct Will in the actioner Fast and Loose. The film revolves around a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack and slowly realises that he is living a double life as a CIA agent. The screenplay is by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson. David Leitch was earlier associated with the project as a director, however, he exited to direct Universal's The Fall Guy.

Fast and Loose' is produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serve as executive producers for STXfilms. The film has been under production since the Smith's infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

This is not the first time Bay is collaborating with Smith, he also earlier directed him in the 1995 action-comedy Bad Boys and its 2003 sequel, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Michael Bay's other credits include The Rock (1996), Armageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001), 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016), 6 Underground (2019), and Ambulance (2022).

Talking about Will Smith, he has received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and Grammy Awards.

Smith gained wider recognition for his action films including Bad Boys, and the science fiction comedy Men in Black. He later reprised both roles in several sequels. After being part of the thrillers Independence Day and Enemy of the State, he received the Academy Award for Best Actor nominations for his portrayals of Muhammad Ali in Ali in 2001, and Chris Gardner in Pursuit of Happyness in 2006. He also acted in I, Robot, Shark Tale, Hitch, I Am Legend, Hancock, Seven Pounds, Suicide Squad, and Aladdin.

