Tom Holland breaks down after Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere; watch emotional video 

After the Hollywood world premiere event for Spider-Man: No Way Home, lead actor Tom Holland was seen breaking down as he interacted with his fans. Following the end of the premiere, Tom got teary-eyed as he walked towards his car. He stopped to interact with a group of fans who were waiting outside the venue. But before he could speak, the actor seemed to be overwhelmed with emotions and bared his emotions. He took a moment to wipe his tears. Although the audio in the video is not audible as it consists of fans cheering, Holland reportedly responded to the crowd by saying "I love you so much" as he left the event.

Tom Holland attended the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' red carpet event with Zendeya in London on Sunday. Several fans took to social media and shared videos and pictures of the actor's emotional moment from the premiere night.

Sharing the video one of the user wrote, "He cried while leaving the premiere and told dans "i love you so much" i will never forget this moment."

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will pick up from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' ended with his identity as Spider-Man revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises.

The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is Spider-Man/Peter Parker's third solo adventure. It stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei and others.

