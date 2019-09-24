Tom Hanks to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B deMille Award

The 63-year-old actor made his movie breakthrough in “Big” in 1988, playing a teenager who wakes up to find himself in the body of an adult.

Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, is set to add another honour to his name with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globe awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said on Tuesday it would present Hanks with its Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2020.

The 63-year-old actor made his movie breakthrough in “Big” in 1988, playing a teenager who wakes up to find himself in the body of an adult. He won back-to-back Oscars and Golden Globes in 1994 and 1995 for his roles in AIDS drama “Philadelphia” and comedy “Forrest Gump.”

Some of the recipients of the award have been: recipients were Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, Warren Beatty, Barbra Streisand and Jack Nicholson.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said, in a statement: “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire.

“As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”