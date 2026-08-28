Peter Cullen dies at 85; throwback video of his Optimus Prime dubbing leaves fans heartbroken

Peter Cullen, Canadian voice actor, best known for giving the iconic voice of Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has died at the age of 85. Cullen voiced the heroic Autobot leader across films, television shows and video games over several decades. Hours after his death, fans are revisiting a throwback video of the master at work at his recording studio.

Throwback video of Peter Cullen voicing Optimus Prime

Peter Cullen was the voice of Optimus Prime in the 1980s animated series The Transformers. His deep baritone and heroic voice modulation played a major role in making the character so popular. As the tragic news of his death spread far and wide, fans revisited his 15-year-old video where he was seen voicing Optimus Prime. Watch it here:

The newly-added comments could be read: "We all know why we're here. Rest in peace Peter. The one and only voice of Optimus Prime", "" Whenever you look at the stars, think of one of them as my soul. " R.I.P. Peter Cullen", "Goodbye, Legend", "You are the prime for ever", "Rest in peace Peter Cullen", "Rest in peace my childhood friend", "Rest in peace, Sir Peter. Your voice created memories that will be remembered forever. For that, thank you."

Peter Cullen's journey as Optimus Prime

Cullen became the voice of Optimus Prime in the 1980s animated series The Transformers. The show followed the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons and turned the character into a global pop culture icon.

After being away from the role for nearly two decades, Cullen returned as Optimus Prime in Michael Bay's 2007 live-action Transformers film.

The actor had previously revealed that his inspiration for Optimus Prime came from his brother Larry, a Marine Corps veteran. Cullen considered him his personal hero after his service in Vietnam.

"It was his tone of voice and delivery as a leader, his control that impressed me, and I applied my brother's attitude to life to Optimus Prime. It just rang a bell, and I was cast in that part. I guess people somehow picked up on that. There's a calmness to Optimus Prime, and yet a gentility and strength and honour and dignity that are synonymous with the Marines," he had said, as quoted by Variety.

Peter Cullen died peacefully surrounded by his family

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cullen died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. His agent Kevin Motley confirmed the news. His family also released a statement remembering the veteran voice actor. They said, "He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family -- and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide,". The family also asked fans "that you honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle'."

From King Kong to Predator: Peter Cullen's career graph

Cullen's voice work extended well beyond Transformers. The Montreal-born actor lent his voice to the 1976 remake of King Kong. He also voiced K.A.R.R., the evil version of the Knight Automated Roving Robot, in Knight Rider in 1982 and 2009.

He was also behind the distinctive clicking sounds made by the monster in Arnold Schwarzenegger's Predator. The sound became one of the creature's most recognisable features.

Before becoming known primarily for voice acting, Cullen also worked as a live-action performer. He later served as an announcer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

Cullen is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay.

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