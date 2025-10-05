The Batman Part 2 postponed: Robert Pattinson’s sequel delayed to 2027 Bad news for DC fans - Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2 has been postponed to 2027 as Matt Reeves plans a full Dark Knight trilogy.

The latest update on The Batman Part 2 has left superhero-movie fans disappointed. The highly-awaited Robert Pattinson sequel, once expected in 2025, will now release two years later.

Director Matt Reeves confirmed that the project isn’t incomplete but part of a long-term plan to create a Dark Knight trilogy. This means Pattinson’s version of Batman will appear in two more films over the coming years, forming a complete narrative arc.

The original date was October 5, 2025

Originally, The Batman Part 2 was set to premiere today. i.e. October 5, 2025. However, delays caused by the Writers Guild of America strike and additional script revisions forced DC Studios to postpone production. The setback surprised fans and also affected the planning of upcoming DC Universe (DCU) films.

New release date: October 1, 2027

DC Studios has now confirmed that The Batman Part 2 will hit theatres on October 1, 2027. Interestingly, that same year will also see James Gunn’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Two major DC heroes returning in the same year promises a grand celebration for fans.

The Batman Part 2 shooting will begin soon

After several months of silence, in June 2025, Matt Reeves shared a photo on his Instagram, showing the final script cover for 'The Batman 2'. This post created a stir on the internet. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav subsequently confirmed that filming would begin in spring 2026. This means that new casting updates and storylines will begin to emerge by the end of 2025.

What to expect?

While no official details have been revealed regarding the film's plot yet, fans are hoping that while the first installment of The Batman depicted the dark and realistic tone of Gotham City, the second installment will delve deeper, particularly into Bruce Wayne's mental state and the new wave of crime.

