Tom Holland mentions 'fiance' as he corrects reporter on calling Zendaya his girlfriend | Watch video

Marvel: Spider-Man fame Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for quite some time. According to media reports, they got engaged in January of this year, a fact they haven't yet made public.

However, it seems like the star couple is now ready to officially announce their union as a latest video of Tom has made people gush over their pair. During a recent press meet, a reporter called Zendaya Tom's girlfriend and the actor interrupted him and mentioned 'fiance'. The actor's subsequent response surprised the reporter.

Tom Holland corrects reporter for Zendaya

According to ANI, a reporter was interviewing Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom. Referring to an event, the reporter said, 'I brought my daughter and she met your girlfriend, Zendaya. I became Father of the Year that day.' Upon hearing the reporter's words, Tom replied, 'Fiance.' This statement of Tom reveals that he and Zendaya are engaged and have now publicly shared this information.

A soon as the video went viral, people have been raving the actor. 'He's never playing around with Zendaya,' read a comment. Another user wrote, 'He literally kisses the floor she walks on'.

Zendaya's 5-carat Ring

In January, Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared an update on his son's engagement. He said that the two wanted to keep it private. In a post, Tom Holland's father said, 'Tom asked Zendaya's father for permission before proposing to her and had everything planned in advance.' She also wore a 5-Carat diamond ring on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes, hinting at an engagement.

When is the wedding taking place?

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, also revealed that he will be involved in the actress' wedding preparations. The stylist said at an event in Los Angeles that the wedding is still a long way off, adding that Zendaya and Tom are busy with several films this year. Hence, fans are expecting the couple to share their wedding photos straight in 2026.

