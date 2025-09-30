Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways after almost 20 years of marriage: Report Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways after nearly two decades of marriage. Read further to know the details.

American actress and producer Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways. For those who may not know, the two had been together nearly two decades. The couple got married in June 2006 and they are the parents of two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith Margaret, 14.

For the unversed, before marrying Urban, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise. That marriage lasted over ten years and ended in 2001, and they have adopted two children, Isabella and Connor.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways

According to reports, the duo have been living apart since the summer. TMZ first reported the story, saying Kidman did not want the separation. The BBC has confirmed parts of that reporting. However, the reason behind the split remains unclear.

Moreover, Nicole has been taking care of their two children, as Urban has reportedly moved out of their family home. Earlier this year, Nicole took to her Instagram to mark their 19th wedding anniversary. She shared a picture of herself with Keith Urban and captioned it, "Happy Anniversary, Baby @KeithUrban."

Nicole Kidman's work front

On the professional front, the actress has featured in several critically acclaimed shows and movies in her career so far. She is best known for her roles in films and shows like 'Moulin Rouge', 'The Hours', 'Rabbir Hole', 'Dogville', 'Nine Perfect Strangers' and others. According to IMDb, she was last seen in TV series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' alongside Melissa McCarthy and Aras Aydin.

Keith Urban's famous songs

For the unversed, Keith Urban has won four Grammys throughout his career. His famous songs include 'Sweet Thing', 'Til Summer Comes Around', 'Stupid Boy', 'Somebody Like You', 'Straight Line' and others.

