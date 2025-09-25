Rihanna announces birth of third child, a daughter; names her 'Rocki Irish Mayers' Singer Rihanna has announced the birth of her third child with partner A$AP Rocky. She has named her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

New Delhi:

International pop singer and Grammy award-winner Rihanna announced the birth of her third child with partner A$AP Rocky. Her baby, named Rocki Irish Mayers, was born on September 13.

The couple revealed the news in an Instagram post, which included a photograph of Rihanna holding her daughter and another image showing a pair of pink boxing gloves. The announcement on Instagram received more than five million likes within two hours.

Rihanna announces the birth of her daughter

Rocki’s name is a variation of her father’s stage name. The couple already have two sons, Riot and RZA. For the unversed, the singer confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year at the Met Gala, where she appeared on the red carpet in an outfit designed to highlight her baby bump.

Her second pregnancy was revealed publicly in 2023, when she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Fenty, recently marked 20 years since the release of her debut album. She has not released a studio album since Anti in 2016, focusing instead on business ventures, including her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Forbes estimates the 37-year-old’s net worth at over one billion dollars.

In February this year, A$AP Rocky was acquitted in a trial over allegations of firing a gun at a former friend, a case in which Rihanna was seen attending court with their sons.

