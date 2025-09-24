Wicked: for good trailer: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s magical showdown will leave you spellbound Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery unveil the final trailer of Wicked: For Good (2025). Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the sequel dives deeper into Oz with haunting songs, iconic characters, and a fresh twist on the battle between good and wicked.

New Delhi:

Emerald City is once again calling the fans of 'Wicked,' and this time, there is a major twist! Universal Pictures, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, dropped the final trailer of ‘Wicked: For Good,’ and it is spellbinding. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu and Oscar-nominated leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are bringing the second act of the beloved Broadway musical to the big screens.

'Wicked: For Good' picks up right after Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) epic showdown with the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and the aftermath. While Glinda, played by Ariana, is being celebrated for her goodness, Elphaba hides in the shadows. The trailer begins with Grande performing 'Thank Goodness,' then transitions to Erivo's interpretation of 'No Good Deed.' It wraps up with the two of them coming together for 'For Good,' which is sure to send shivers down the spines of Wicked fans.

'Wicked: For Good' Trailer

After the clash in the 2024 release 'Wicked,' we see Glinda has turned into the face of joy and wholesomeness for the Wizard and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). However, this doesn't mean she has lost her love for Elphaba.

A few glimpses of Elphaba's vulnerability are haunting. Particularly when Elphaba asks Glinda to see her from "their eyes." That's not all, the fans also caught another glimpse of Dorothy's journey to Oz along the iconic Yellow Brick Road. Iconic characters from Wicked, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow also make their way to the trailer.

'Wicked: For Good' cast

'Wicked: For Good' reunites Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, alongside Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The ensemble also features Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Bronwyn James as ShenShen, with Sharon D. Clarke voicing Dulcibear, Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond, and Adam James as Mr Upland.

'Wicked: For Good' brings up the eternal question of what it means to be good. Is Elphaba another victim of circumstances, and the real villain is hiding behind the glossiness of the Emerald City? The film hits theatres on November 21, 2025.

Also read: 'Wicked: For Good' trailer out: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo return with romantic musical witch saga | Watch