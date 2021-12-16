Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JMMUKBANG Spider-Man No Way Home Full Movie leaked on Torrent sites, Telegram for free HD download

Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film which is a sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home hit the Indian theatres on December 16. However, hours after the film was released in theatres, the full movie reportedly got leaked on torrent sites and Telegram channels. Tom Holland portrays the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Directed by Jon Watts, the film has fallen prey to online piracy. The pirated versions are arguably genuine. However, certain screenshots and comments have suggested that links are fake and merely exist as a trap to load viruses and malware. But most of the original film's versions available are of poor quality and are filled with advertisements.

Reportedly, the first leaked version of Spider-Man: No Way Home apparently showed up on multiple torrent sites early on Thursday, December 16, with the label 'CAM' suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas.

The leak has also left the fans disturbed and they have taken onto social media to spread the message that fans who cannot go to the cinemas to watch the film should wait till the time it gets released on streaming platforms.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Internet went into a meltdown after new pictures of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland leaked online.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will pick up from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' ended with his identity as Spider-Man revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises.

The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is Spider-Man/Peter Parker's third solo adventure. It stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei and others.

India TV condones illegal file-sharing. It is against the law.

