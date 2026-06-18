Spider-Man: Brand New Day runtime controversy explained, makers issues clarification

New Delhi:

Fresh rumours surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day sent Marvel fans into a frenzy after claims surfaced that the Indian version of the film had been trimmed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has now stepped in to clear the air, saying the reports are completely inaccurate because the film has not even been submitted for certification yet.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day not sent to CBFC in India yet

The speculation began after eagle-eyed fans noticed different runtimes listed on cinema websites. While international chains like Cineworld displayed the film's duration as 2 hours and 30 minutes, PVR's website briefly showed it as 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The five-minute gap was enough to trigger rumours that the CBFC had ordered cuts for the Indian release. Putting an end to the chatter, Sony Pictures Entertainment India clarified that no certification process has taken place so far.

Addressing the speculation, the studio issued an official statement that read, “We love the excitement around Spider-Man: Brand New Day! To address speculation circulating online: the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC in India, and any reports regarding certification are inaccurate. For verified information, please follow our official channels.”

Spider-Man Brand New Day India release date

The film releases on July 31. However, the film won't be released in IMAX. The move is reportedly linked to the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which arrives in cinemas two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Since the film has been shot entirely with IMAX cameras, it is expected to enjoy an exclusive IMAX run across multiple markets, including India.

Confirming the development, Sony Pictures said, "No IMAX release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India, but the film will be available in premium large-format (PLF) screens for an epic big-screen experience."

All you need to know about the cast of Spider-Man Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the Marvel comic created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Also read: Why Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't getting an IMAX release and what replaces it