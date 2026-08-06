Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana Part 1 gets release date; makers unveil English-dubbed trailer | Watch

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of 2026. The recently released trailer created a huge buzz among fans. The first part of the two-part film series is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, and now, the makers have announced the film's release date along with an English-dubbed trailer to reach a global audience.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Yash as Ravana and others, the film has an ensemble star cast, which includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing worldwide?

Sony Pictures, the international distribution partner of Ramayana, shared the English version of the trailer on its social media handles and also announced the film’s release date. Ramayana Part One is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026.

While sharing the English trailer of Ramayana, Sony Pictures on X (Formerly Twitter) wrote, "An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6 (sic)." Take a look below:

What's inside the Ramayana trailer?

The official trailer of Ramayana Part 1 offers glimpses of Yash's Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama during his training years, and Sai Pallavi's Maa Sita joining Rama in exile. It also introduces Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and features an emotional moment with Arun Govil's King Dasharath as Rama leaves Ayodhya.

The 4-minute and 9-second trailer also introduces glimpses of other cast members including Seeba Chaddha as Manthara, Shobana as Kaikesi, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech and Chetan Hansraj as Ravan's grandfather Sumali. The movie also stars Faisal Malik as Kumbhakaran.

Ramayana Part 1 trailer released in multiple languages

For the unversed, the makers of Ramayana Part 1 unveiled its trailer on Thursday, July 30, at 4:15 am (IST) during Brahma Muhurat, the pre-dawn period considered auspicious in Hindu tradition. The trailer was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Earlier that day, the Ramayana team hosted a special trailer launch event in Delhi, attended by select members of the media and the film's star cast.

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