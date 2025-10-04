Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 4 years in prison after Indian-origin judge’s verdict in ‘freak-off’ sex parties case Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to 4 years in prison by Indian-origin judge Arun Subramanian in a case exposing disturbing ‘freak-off’ sex parties.

New Delhi:

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was on Friday handed a prison sentence of four years and two months after being convicted in a federal case that revealed his disturbing involvement in drug-fuelled sex parties, often referred to as “freak-offs.”

In July, the 55-year-old producer and entrepreneur was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Although he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering (charges that carried the possibility of life in prison), the verdict still ensures he will be away from the spotlight for years.

Before hearing his punishment, Combs addressed the courtroom, admitting his past conduct was “disgusting, shameful” and apologising to those he hurt, including his children.

His defense team argued that all encounters had been consensual and emphasised his efforts to get sober while in detention.

His lawyers, in a bid to convince the judge to see a softer side of him, played a video in court showing warm moments from his family life, highlights from his successful career, and his past work in charity.

However, prosecutors reminded the court of the darker testimony - women and former associates who spoke about years of abuse, control, and violence. For someone once celebrated as one of hip-hop’s biggest icons, the sentencing represents a steep and very public fall from grace.

Judge Arun Subramanian’s remarks during sentencing

The four-year and two-month long sentence was handed down by Arun Subramanian, an Indian-origin judge in the US federal court. Along with the prison term, Subramanian also imposed a USD 500,000 fine on Combs.

During sentencing, Judge Subramanian reportedly asked Diddy pointedly: “Why did it happen so long? Because you had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught.”

He also praised the women who testified against the hip-hop mogul, saying they had given courage to many others who had endured abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs case: 10 key takeaways

Sentence: 4 years, 2 months in prison after July 2025 conviction. Charges: Guilty under the Mann Act; acquitted of sex trafficking & racketeering. Prosecutors’ demand: Asked for 11 years, citing a decade of abuse and control. Diddy’s statement: Called his conduct “disgusting, shameful,” apologised to his kids. Family appeal: Six of his seven children pleaded tearfully for leniency in court. Cassie’s testimony: Claimed Combs forced her into disturbing sexual encounters for 10 years. Other allegations: He allegedly dangled a woman from a 17th-floor balcony. Celebrity clash: Rapper Kid Cudi claimed Combs broke into his home over Cassie. Defense argument: Claimed misconduct was tied to addiction and untreated trauma. Prosecution view: Said his motive was power and control, not money or fame.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways after almost 20 years of marriage: Report