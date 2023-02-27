Monday, February 27, 2023
     
SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates | Check out Full Winners' List

SAG Awards 2023: While Michelle Yeoh was named best actress for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'; Brendan Fraser earned best actor honours for his work as a morbidly obese man in 'The Whale'.

SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', one of the few recent indies to break out in a big way at the box office, dominated the event with four wins, followed by 'The White Lotus', which will be remembered for Jennifer Coolidge, with two victories. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has continued to build momentum during a marathon awards season, racking up top prizes as it barrels toward the Oscars in two weeks. Michelle Yeoh was named best actress for 'Everything...' and it took her time at the podium to note what her victory meant for other Asian movie fans. Brendan Fraser earned best actor honours for his work as a morbidly obese man in 'The Whale'.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year's best acting performances. It was streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

SAG Awards 2023: Full Winners' List

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The Woman King

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell – The Patient
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt – The English
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Stranger Things (WINNER)

