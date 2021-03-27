Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMILA MENDES Riverdale' star Camila Mendes splits with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn

Camila Mendes, star of the popular show "Riverdale", has broken up with her boyfriend, photographer Grayson Vaughn, after dating for almost a year. "There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course," a source told eonline.com. The report also observed that Mendes has deleted all photos of Vaughn from her Instagram feed and is not following him, though he still follows her.



Mendes' shooting schedule was one of the biggest reasons behind their break up. She had gone to Canada to shoot for "Riverdale" in September 2020.



Camila and Grayson were first spotted together in February 2020, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until August . Cami confirmed their relationship on her Instagram account. She took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture. The 26 year old posted a picture of them kissing on the jetway, before she took off in her plane. The actress captioned it, "That long distance kind of love." They then had to take their relationship long distance as Camila headed off to film Riverdale series five, isolating with all of her co-stars in Vancouver, Canada.

The actress often shared picture on her social media with Grayson Vaughn including his birtheday. Sharing the picture of the duo Camila had written, "you just had to be a Scorpio huh. love you birthday boi." To which Grayson responded, "te amo mais" ("I love you more").

"Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn't make it easy to see each other," the source added.

Camila previously dated her co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle. They started dating in August 2018 and split in 2019.

-with IANS inputs