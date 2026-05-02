Oscars 2027: Academy introduces new rules for acting and international film categories | Details inside

New Delhi:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has introduced new rules for the 99th Academy Awards ceremony which is scheduled to be held in 2027, which include several major changes.

On Friday, the Academy announced significant revisions to its rules, including allowing actors to receive multiple nominations within a single category. Moreover, under the new rules issued by the Academy, one country can now send two films for the Best International Feature Film category. Read on for more details.

Oscars 2027 new rule: Multiple acting nominations allowed in one category

According to the official press release, in the Acting category, actors can now get nominated for more than one performance in the same category if both are among the top five votes. Also, only officially credited roles performed by real people with their consent will be considered.

New rules for International Feature Film

The Academy has introduced two ways for a film to qualify in this category. Apart from being selected by a country through official committees, a non-English film can now also qualify by winning top awards at major international festivals like Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, and Busan.

Another key change is that the award will now go to the film itself, not the country. The director will accept the Oscar, and their name will appear on the trophy along with the film’s title.

Oscars 2027 date

For the unversed, the 99th edition of the prestigious Academy Awards will be held on March 14, 2027. The nominations for Oscars 2027 will be announced on January 21, 2027.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Oscars 2026: A look at 7 records that were broken at the 98th Academy Awards