Oscars 2026: A look at 7 records that were broken at the 98th Academy Awards

New Delhi:

Oscars 2026 were held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA, felicitating several winners. The awards night ended with Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley winning the Best Actor awards for Sinners and Hamnet respectively. Moreover, Leonardo Di Caprio's One Battle After Another was awarded the Best Picture.

With the awards night coming to an end, let's have a look at some of the big and small records that were broken at the 98th Academy awards.

Major records from the Oscars night

Sean Penn, who won in the Best Supporting Actor category for One Battle After Another, became only the fourth male actor to ever win 3 acting Oscars, joining Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Walter Brennan, Penn previously won in the Best Actor category for Milk and Mystic River. Amy Madigan, who won for Weapons in the Best Supporting Actress category, set a new record for an actress with the longest gap between a first nomination and a first victory at the Oscars - her 2026 win is 40 years and 1 month after her first Oscar nomination. Jessie Buckley who won for Hamnet, became the first Irish actress to ever win in the Best Actress category. Michael B Jordan, who won for Sinners, became the first individual to win in the Best Actor category for playing twins, in Sinners, he plays both Smoke and Stack. Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who won for Sinners, became the first woman to ever win in the Best Cinematography category as well as the first black cinematographer to ever win. Dianne Warren, nominated for Dear Me, officially broke her tie with Greg P Russell and she became the sole holder of the record for the most nominations without a win with 17 nominations. As a side note, Warren set another record by becoming the first individual to earn an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category for 9 consecutive years - her current run started in 2018, making 2026 her 9th consecutive nomination, thus breaking her previous tie with Sammy Cahn who earned 8 consecutive nominations in the category between 1955 and 1962 Ejae, 24, Ido & Teddy Park, who won for co-writing Golden, became the first South Koreans to win in the Best Original Song category; additionally, Golden became a first K-Pop song to win an Oscar.

Also Read: Oscars 2026 LIVE: Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley win Best Actors, One Battle After Another bags 6 awards