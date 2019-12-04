No Time To Die trailer: Daniel Craig as James Bond is here to win hearts

The first trailer of the much-awaited film No Time To Die has dropped on the internet and how. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch Daniel Craig in the James Bond avatar once again and he managed to impress like every time. The film has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs as it is the last film when fans will witness the magic of Craig unveil on the big screen as the most popular British spy James Bond. This time, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has also joined the star cast as Bond’s nemesis and going by the trailer, he looks smashing hot in his crisp suit up look.

As expected, the trailer is loaded with high-end action scenes and thrilling moments Just like all other Bond enemies, Rami Malek is shown sporting a physical deformity and grotesque appearance. The trailer also introduces new characters like other Bond agents played by Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas. Watch the trailer here-

A day before the release of the trailer, makers shared the character poster from the film and broke the internet. Check out-

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film also features Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw. It is co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z Burns.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page