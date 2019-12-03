No Time To Die Posters: Bond Daniel Craig is back, Rami Malek as Bond Villain impresses in suit up look

Image Source : TWITTER Bond Daniel Craig is back, Rami Malek as Bond Villain impresses in suit up look

Time to do the happy dance for all James Bond fans as Daniel Craig is ready to set fire on your screens with the first trailer of the 25th Bond film titled No Time To Die. The makers earlier revealed that the trailer will drop on the internet on December 4th and as fans were gearing up for the same, they unveiled the character posters of the film.

Daniel Craig as James Bond has ditched his suit up look this time and donned a navy blue knit sweater for his appearance in the much-awaited film. On the other, the spotlight has fallen on newbie in the Bond universe- Rami Malek who looked oh-so-hot in the poster. Who doesn’t like a well-dressed villain? Malek has left the fans gushing over him with his crisp and sexy avatar and the stern look that can kill anyone at the glance. Next, we have, Lashana Lynch who appears ready for action as Nomi and Lea Seydoux, who will be returning as Dr. Madeleine Swann. Also, Ana de Armas as Paloma looks scintillating. Check out-

British actor Daniel Craig’s fans are extremely excited for the film to hit the screens as this will be the last film of the actor as James Bond. The makers have already released the teaser of the film No Time To Die that showed the actor doing stunts. The teaser begins with a look of Daniel Craig in sharp suit, and handsome as he looks, he walks out of a car laving his fans excited. Check out the teaser here-

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film also features Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw. It is co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z Burns.

