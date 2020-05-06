Millie Bobby Brown donates over $18K to COVID-19 frontliners

The items that will be bought by the donations include personal care packages, non-perishable food and drink and access to psychologists.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has donated over $18,000 to the staff of National Health Service, who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Stranger Things" actress has donated over $6000 each to Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal and Southampton Hospitals Charity, reports dailymail.co.uk. The proceedings will go to supporting workers throughout the pandemic. The 16-year-old actress said: "Britain's NHS workers -- and all carers -- are an inspiration to us all and are the nation's heroes. I am in awe of every one of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives - particularly in hospitals on the South coast. The area is very dear to me and my family and I cannot wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing."

The items that will be bought by the donations include personal care packages, non-perishable food and drink and access to psychologists.

"We are committed to supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of our staff at this time, and thanks to the generous donations we have already received we have already purchased health and wellbeing books, toiletries, refreshments, and white boards to communicate with patients and other staff members when wearing PPE," said Debbie Anderson, head of charity for Bournemouth Hospital Charity.

Brown will appear next in the films "Godzilla vs Kong" and "Enola Holmes".

She is currently in the US, where she is self-isolating. The actress said that she is recording music during the lockdown.

