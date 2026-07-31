Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes India's biggest Hollywood opener; here's where Odyssey ranks among top 15

New Delhi:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has scripted box office history in India. According to trade website Sacnilk, the Tom Holland-starrer collected Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening day, overtaking Avengers: Endgame, which had held the record since 2019 with an opening of Rs 53.10 crore.

The latest record also underlines Marvel's continued dominance at the Indian box office. A look at the biggest Hollywood opening days shows that eight of the top 15 films belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Marvel-backed franchises.

India's biggest Hollywood opening days

According to Sacnilk, these are the 15 biggest opening days for Hollywood films in India:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) – Rs 60.60 crore Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Rs 53.10 crore Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – Rs 41 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Rs 32.67 crore Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Rs 31.30 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – Rs 28.35 crore Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – Rs 21 crore Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) – Rs 18.89 crore Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – Rs 18.20 crore Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025) – Rs 18 crore The Odyssey (2026) – Rs 17.40 crore Oppenheimer (2023) – Rs 14.50 crore Doctor Strange (2016) – Rs 12.75 crore Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – Rs 11.75 crore Fast X (2023) – Rs 11.50 crore

Marvel dominates the list

Of the 15 films on the list, eight are Marvel titles. The studio occupies the top two spots and continues to feature prominently with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Deadpool & Wolverine, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange. The rankings once again highlight Marvel's ability to generate massive opening-day collections in India, a market where its films have built a loyal audience over the years.

The Odyssey sets a new record for Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey narrowly missed a place in the top 10 after opening with Rs 17.40 crore. Despite that, it became the biggest opener of the director's career in India, overtaking Oppenheimer, which had started its run with Rs 14.50 crore. The film later picked up through positive word of mouth and went on to enjoy a strong run at the box office.

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