Spider-Man 4 releases; how previous three films of Tom Holland's franchise performed at the box office

New Delhi:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived in theatres, bringing Tom Holland back as the beloved Spider-Man. The latest chapter in the Spider-Man franchise opened in India on July 30, while it released worldwide on July 31, 2026.

From Spider-Man: Homecoming introducing Holland’s standalone journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking multiple box office records, each film has expanded the character’s popularity worldwide. Here's a look at how the previous films performed and how Brand New Day has started its theatrical run.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) box office collection

The 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming followed a young Peter as he tried to balance high school life and his responsibilities as Spider-Man while facing the supervillain Vulture. According to box office numbers available on IMDb, the film collected USD 881 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) box office collection

Spider-Man: Far From Home took Peter Parker (Tom Holland) beyond New York as he embarked on a school trip across Europe. According to a report by Box Office India, Spider-Man: Far From Home recorded a strong extended first week in India, collecting approximately Rs 59 crore nett.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) box office collection

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker dealing with the fallout of his secret identity being revealed and featured characters from previous Spider-Man universes. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home achieved worldwide collections of Rs 15,700 crore. The film earned Rs 271 crore gross in India and Rs 9,010 crore from overseas markets, while its India net collection stood at Rs 217.10 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) box office collection

The newest, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, released in India on July 30 and worldwide on July 31. The film has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, on its first day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 60.60 crore across 17,250 shows. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 72.44 crore, while the total India net collection currently stands at Rs 60.60 crore.

Apart from Tom Holland and Zendaya, the film features Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Liza Colon-Zayas in key roles. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced under Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day Movie Review: Tom Holland's Peter Parker's darkest chapter is sincere but overstretched