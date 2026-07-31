Where does Spider-Man: Brand New Day fit in the Marvel timeline? Peter Parker's MCU journey explained

New Delhi:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after one of the most emotional endings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By the time the film begins, Peter Parker has lost the one thing he spent years trying to protect: the people closest to him. The world has forgotten who he is, including MJ and his best friend Ned, leaving him to start over with no mentor and no support system in the recently released Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

For those wondering how the new Spider-Man movie fits into the timeline of the MCU, all you need to do is follow Peter Parker's story, which dates back almost a decade now.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

This is where fans got introduced to Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Brought in by Tony Stark to help him fight for Iron Man against the Avengers in the Captain America film, Peter managed to stand out with his enthusiastic and humorous approach from the very first scene.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

After what transpired in Civil War, Peter sets off to make his name known in the city of Queens while taking down the villain known as the Vulture. He learns that being Spider-Man means being good, not an Avenger.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Peter's universe widens as he fights with Iron Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy against Thanos. Peter is last seen fading into thin air following the Blip when Thanos snaps his fingers.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Peter shows up again in the film when Hulk undoes the Blip and participates in the fight against Thanos. While the heroes win, Tony Stark dies. This makes Peter leave Tony Stark's legacy and carve out his own way in life.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Peter goes on an academic excursion to Europe in a bid to have a break from superhero activities after the loss of Tony. He gets into conflict with Mysterio who makes the public aware of Spider-Man's true identity.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Peter seeks assistance from Doctor Strange regarding his publicized secret identity. A spell opens the multiverse, bringing villains and alternate Spider-Men into his world. To put things right, Peter makes the ultimate sacrifice by asking Strange to erase him from everyone's memory. By the end of the film, MJ, Ned and everyone else have forgotten Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Brand New Day begins after those life changing events. Peter is living alone and trying to rebuild his life while continuing to protect New York as Spider-Man. There is no Tony Stark to guide him, no Avengers to turn to and no friends who remember who he is. Instead of focusing on the multiverse, the film returns to a more grounded Spider-Man story as Peter learns to stand on his own.

Rather than acting as a reboot, Brand New Day serves as a new beginning for the same Peter Parker audiences first met in Captain America: Civil War. He still carries the memories of every battle, every loss and every sacrifice, even if no one else remembers sharing those moments with him. The film also sets up the next stage of Spider-Man's journey as the MCU moves towards Avengers: Doomsday.

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