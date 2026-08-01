Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Rs 100 crore in India in two days, joins Avengers Endgame in a rare club

New Delhi:

Tom Holland's latest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is proving to be a strong performer at the Indian box office. The Marvel film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days, joining an elite club that includes Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man 4 opened to a strong response in India, earning Rs 60.60 crore on its opening day.

Moreover, the film has also matched the box office performance of the 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which entered the Rs 100 crore club in two days. So, how much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn at the Indian box office on Day 2, July 31, 2026? Read on to find out.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Rs 100 crore in India in two days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, collected Rs 49.35 crore in India on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 109.95 crore. However, the film witnessed an 18.6% drop in its earnings on Day 2 as compared to its first day.

The Marvel film had an overall English occupancy of 49.31%, with the highest occupancy of 66.78% recorded in night shows, followed by 54.33% in evening, 44.56% in afternoon and 31.56% in the morning shows. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 131.46 crore.

Besides Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/ Hulk in key roles. It also includes Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas.

In terms of the biggest Hollywood opening-day collections in India, eight of the top 15 films belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or its associated franchises. The list includes films such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and others.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day joins Avengers Endgame in a rare club

It must be noted that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is only the second Hollywood film to achieve this milestone in India. For the unversed, the 2019 Marvel film Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two days, earning Rs 53.60 crore on its first day and Rs 52.20 crore on its second day.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and produced by Marvel Studios. The film starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and others.

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