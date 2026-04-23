Michael Movie X Review: Did Jaafar Jackson's biographical drama on Michael Jackson impress audiences?

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated biographical film based on the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, featuring Jaafar Jackson, hit Indian screens on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film has generated significant buzz among fans of the legendary artist.

In the film, Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the iconic singer. So far, it has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences who watched the first-day first show of Michael in India.

Michael X Review

One user praised the film, calling it "absolutely fantastic." In an X post, the user wrote, "Just saw #MichaelMovie and it was absolutely fantastic 10/10. Jaafar Jackson WAS Michael Jackson on that screen, and you can’t tell me otherwise. I see why critics are upset that the allegations aren’t in the movie, but how about they actually review the movie because that was amazing."

Another user shared their thoughts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), praising the performances of Jaafar, Coleman, Nia, and Juliano. The post read, "Jaafar, Coleman, Nia, and Juliano did absolutely amazing, but Jaafar's performance stands out the most for me. He is the heart of this film! The whole time I was watching, I was just shocked that this is his first acting role."

However, some internet users pointed out flaws in the film. One user wrote, "#Michael is a disappointing, textbook biography film that lacks emotional grounding while telling the story of a legend Jaafar Jackson stands out in an excellent, perfect performance of his uncle. This will still appeal to 80s and MJ fans."

About Michael movie

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film features Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and others. The film is produced by John Branca, Graham King, and John McClain. The cinematography is handled by Dion Beebe, while editing is done by Conrad Buff IV, Tom Cross, John Ottman, and Harry Yoon. Barbara Ling serves as the production designer.

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