Who is Jaafar Jackson, actor playing Michael Jackson and his connection to the King of Pop?

New Delhi:

Actor Jaafar Jackson has been garnering attention for taking on the role of the legendary Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic, Michael. The biographical drama is set to release in Indian theatres on April 23, 2026. As excitement grows around the film, here's a look at who he is and how he is connected to the King of Pop.

Interestingly, Jaafar isn't just playing the role of iconic singer on the big screen, he also has a real-life family bond with him. Read on to find out how he is related to Michael Jackson.

Who is Jaafar Jackson and what is his connection to Michael Jackson?

For the unversed, Colombian-American singer and actor Jaafar Jackson was born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. He is the second youngest son of legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Jermaine Jackson, and the nephew of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

He began his music career at the age of 12 and knows how to play instruments like the piano.

Michael: Trailer

The makers dropped the official trailer of Michael on February 2, 2026, across social media platforms. The trailer was well received by the audience, garnering over 4 million views on YouTube.

Michael film: Plot and cast

The docu-drama film Michael follows the story of the renowned musician Michael Jackson who was reffered to as the King of Pop. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. Apart from Jaafar Jackson, the film also features Nia Long, Colman Domingo and Juliano Valdi in key roles. Take a look at the names of their characters below:

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe

Juliano Valdes as Young Michael Jackson

Miles Teller as John Branca

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Michael: Production details

The Hollywood movie is produced by John Branca, Graham King and John McClain under the banner of GK Films. Wheras the entertainment company, Lionsgate is both the producer and the domestic distributor of the film Michael.

Also Read: Michael film: When will Jaafar Jackson-starrer King of Pop biopic releasing in India?