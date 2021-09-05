Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' collects Rs 7.50 cr on first two days in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL Poster of Shang Chi

Director Destin Daniel Cretton's recent film "Shang-Chi and The Legend of 10 Rings" has collected gross total of Rs 7.50 crore in the first two days of theatrical release in India. The film, starring actor Simu Liu in the lead role, is Marvel's superhero offering with Asian actors in the lead. The film released in theatres on September 3.

While the Friday collections of the film were Rs 3.54 crore, it saw a higher footfall on Saturday with collections stopping at Rs 3.96 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers on Sunday.

His tweet read:"#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings witnesses limited growth on Day 2 #South markets continue to dominate, while #Hindi circuits need to show an upswing Fri 2.97 cr Sat 3.33 cr. Total: Rs 6.30 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions... #ShangChi Rs 7.50 cr Gross BOC."

Produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung, among others.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

"Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" released in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.