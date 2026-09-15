Catherine O'Hara remembered at Emmys 2026; on-screen kids Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy pay tribute

Late Hollywood actor Catherine O'Hara was remembered at the 2026 Emmy Awards by her onscreen children Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. The trio took the stage during the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony to honour the late actor, who died in January aged 71.

Culkin, who played O'Hara's son Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, spoke about the lasting relationship they shared beyond the movies. He referred to O'Hara as his "mama" and recalled how she continued to be a source of support decades after they worked together.

Macaulay Culkin remembers his Home Alone co-star

O'Hara played Kate McCallister, the mother of Culkin's Kevin, in Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). The films became enduring Christmas favourites and established the pair's onscreen mother-son relationship.

During the Emmys tribute, Culkin said O'Hara was more than just the actor who played his mother. He described her as his mother and "our mama", extending the sentiment to the audience who had grown up watching her work. Culkin also encouraged viewers to reach out to their own mothers, reflecting on the affection and support O'Hara continued to show him after their Home Alone years.

The two remained close in the years that followed. O'Hara was present when Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, where she spoke about watching him grow from the child star of Home Alone into an adult actor.

Schitt's Creek stars honour Catherine O'Hara

Dan Levy and Annie Murphy, who played O'Hara's children David and Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek, also shared memories of the actor. Murphy spoke about the reaction to O'Hara's death and recalled encounters with strangers who wanted to share their own memories of the actor. She highlighted the connection O'Hara had built with audiences through her work.

On the other hand, Levy reminisced about O'Hara's talent and kindness as an artist. The character that she played in Schitt's Creek became one of the most iconic traits of the series because the actress was an unpredictable comedian and had a unique character.

O'Hara starred in all six seasons of the Canadian comedy series that aired between 2015 and 2020. In 2020, O'Hara won an Emmy for her role as Moira in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Catherine O'Hara's career

O'Hara had a career spanning more than five decades across television and film. She first gained recognition through the Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV before appearing in films including Beetlejuice, After Hours, Best in Show and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Her later work introduced her to a new generation of viewers through Schitt's Creek. She also appeared in television projects including The Studio and The Last of Us. At the 2025 Emmys, she received nominations for her performances in both The Studio and The Last of Us.

O'Hara died on January 30, 2026, aged 71. Her death prompted tributes from colleagues and collaborators across the entertainment industry.

The Emmys tribute formed part of the ceremony's wider In Memoriam segment. Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan performed Bridge Over Troubled Water as the show remembered O'Hara and other prominent figures from the entertainment industry who died over the past year.

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