Make your Halloween spooktacular with these Disney+ Hotstar horror specials

Halloween makes for a special time of the year when we tap into our curiosity for the world beyond the living. While scary costumes and cobweb decors make for a large part of the fun, no Halloween celebration can be complete without the right horror flicks to set the paranormal mood. Disney+ Hotstar is currently streaming a wide range of horror flicks to add the ultimate spook to your Halloween celebrations. Take your pick from horror, thriller, supernatural, and sci-fi genres. These films will have you covered when it comes to lighting the phantom spirit. Turn off the lights and enjoy them with friends, family, or just your blanket. Let these spine chillers take the wheel this season.

Just Beyond

Inspired by the writing of R.L. Stine, ‘Just Beyond’ is a supernatural anthology series. It follows a young activist sent to a school for difficult girls, where manners mask a dark secret.

Ready or Not

Grace is a young bride whose eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

American Horror Stories

A spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. The series features a different horror story in each episode.

The Empty Man

On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity.

The Predator

The Predators have returned to Earth and only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can protect the human race.

Lovecraft Country

Atticus Freeman joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip to across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

The Hills Have Eyes 1&2

A reinterpretation of the 1977 cult classic about a vacationing family who face a desperate battle for survival in the desert against bloodthirsty mutants.