Kylie Jenner reveals what daughter Stormi is allergic to, Netizens go nuts

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, Kylie Jenner who achieved the extremely rich person status in 2019, turned into a mother on Feb. 1, 2018, when she and rapper Travis Scott her then-sweetheart, invited baby girl, Stormi Webster into this world. The couple kept the reality they were expecting a mystery for the span of Jenner's pregnancy in spite of the fact that fans speculated as a lot of when the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star deliberately shrouded her developing baby bump. Her daughter is now two-years-old now and is allergic to a few foods, as revealed by her mother.

Jenner has consistently been a significant foodie. The reality television star Kylie Jenner has a new series now called 'Cooking with Kylie.' Conveying this goody in a nourishment journal video for Harper's Bazaar, Jenner clarified that their family unit is really "nut free", since her little girl Stormi is sensitive to them. She said, "All nuts, really, not simply peanuts."

Stormi’s older cousin Mason also has a peanut allergy. Kris Jenner told Refinery29, "Mason ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing. They had to rush him to the hospital. He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time. He’s fine now. The scariest is always the first time."

Soon, people on social media could not stop themselves from commenting on her recent revelation. Here's how everyone reacted:

That means the kid is allergic to her family 😂😂 — ⭐️𝑉𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑐𝑎 𝑅𝑜𝑔𝑢𝑒-𝑀𝑜ℎ𝑟𝑠⭐️ (@VMohrs) February 5, 2020

Prayers for this sweet child who was unfortunately born into a family of nuts. — Johnny B (@JohnnyBoan) February 5, 2020

It's very dangerous but if you slowly introduce peanut butter in small increments you could build a tolerance. Just kept eating tiny amounts of peanut butter till you can eat it with no problem. I was allergic to my dog with hives, but stuck it out and I don't break out anymore. — Jayne👽 (@Jaynergeorge) February 5, 2020

That house will never be totally nut free 🙄 — Vanessa Zerofucks (@JavaGirl4) February 5, 2020

