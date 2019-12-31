Carrie Underwood steps down as CMA Awards host after 12 years

Carrie Underwood announced the news through an Insta post

Country singer Carrie Underwood is stepping aside from hosting duties of the CMA Awards after 12 years. The musician took to Instagram to share the news. "One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba (McEntire) and Dolly Parton. I'm so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artistes that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I'm thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.

"It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes," Underwood, 36, wrote.

She also posted a photos of herself with the country music legends and longtime co-host Paisley.

"It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honour it as much as I do. I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us," she added.

The CMAs responded on Twitter by thanking Underwood for "12 amazing years".