Ben Affleck spotted with Kick Kennedy after separation from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the news for their divorce. On August 20, Jennifer filed for divorce in the LA County Superior Court. Both have decided to separate after two years of marriage. Meanwhile, now Ben Affleck has been seen with a new person. According to reports, the American actor and filmmaker were seen with Kick Kennedy after separation from his former wife Jennifer.

Who is Kick Kennedy?

Kick Kennedy is the daughter of Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is an American politician and comes from the Kennedy family. According to reports, Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy have been seen together not in one but in many places. No official information has been revealed about the relationship between Ben and Kick, but after they were seen together at many places including the Beverly Hills Hotel, speculations are being made that something is brewing between the two. Kick Kennedy comes from a political family, but she decided to distance herself from it and go into the world of acting.

For the unversed, Kick is 36 years old. At the same time, Ben Affleck is 52 years old. Kick Kennedy has worked in many films including Fear and Loathing of the Aspen, Heaven's Point, The Newsroom, Summit on the Summit and Teacher of the Year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. They got married in the year 2022. According to media reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married twice, that too in two consecutive months of the same year. They first got married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. After this, the couple got married for the second time in August 2022, which took place in Georgia. The two got married again in a big ceremony in Georgia on 20 August 2022, exactly two years ago. Both of them worked in Martin Brest's romantic film 'Gigli' in the year 2003. After this, their pair was also seen in Kevin Smith's comedy film 'Jersey' in 2004.

