Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck in LA court, will officially separate on THIS day

Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been in the news for a long time regarding their divorce. Both are getting divorced after two years of their marriage. According to media reports, on Tuesday, August 20, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in LA County Superior Court. The date of official separation of both has been told as April 26.

Fans like the pair of Jennifer and Ben

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. Millions of people like this pair. For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben got married in the year 2022. According to media reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married twice. That too in two consecutive months of the same year. They first got married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. After this, the couple got married for the second time in August 2022, which took place in Georgia. The two got married again in a big ceremony in Georgia on 20 August 2022, exactly two years ago.

Worked together in these films

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did two films together. Both were seen together in Martin Brest's much-talked-about romantic film 'Gigli' in 2003 and Kevin Smith's comedy film 'Jersey' in 2004. According to the report, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated each other from 2002 to 2004. According to the news, the two separated before the release of the film Jersey.

Cancelled tour to spend time with family

Lopez also explicitly addressed this relationship in her recent album 'This Is Me Now'. This album is a sequel to her 2002 album 'This Is Me Then'. She cancelled her 'This Is Me Now' tour in May. Her team issued a statement, writing, "Jennifer is taking time off to spend with her children, family, and close friends."

