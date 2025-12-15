Avengers Doomsday makers to release four different trailers with Avatar: Fire and Ash? What we know Marvel Studios' upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly set to unveil four different trailer versions and attach them to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Starring Robert Downey Jr, the film is slated for release in May 2026.

Seems like Marvel fans can wait no longer for the trailer of Avengers: Doomsday. The film, which marks Robert Downey Jr's big return to Marvel films, has generated massive buzz - that is, even before the trailer release. And now reports are rife that four different trailers of the film will be released.

For the unversed, the first trailer of Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. The third instalment of James Cameron's Oscar-winning franchise will release on December 19.

Marvel to release four trailers of Avengers: Doomsday?

Avatar: Fire and Ash has left fans excited for two reasons - one, for the film itself and second, for the first-ever trailer of Avengers: Doomsday that will be attached to James Cameron's film. Now, reports are rife that four different trailers for the film will be released, each played in a different week. This means fans will see a different trailer in the opening week, followed by a change in trailer in the second week, and so on, claims a report by The Hollywood Reporter. However, there has been no official confirmation from Marvel on this.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in May 2026.

How are fans reacting to Avengers: Doomsday trailer release this week?

Avengers fans have already started counting backwards to Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter). Fans are keeping up the hype and momentum. One user wrote, "Marvel’s most ideal strategy would be to officially announce the Avengers Doomsday trailer on Monday, but I don’t even know if that’s going to happen. "The first trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ releases this week in theatres, playing before ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’", quipped another. Meanwhile, some also dropped unofficial announcement clips from Marvel on the trailer release.

For the unversed, Doctor Doom is also known as Victor Von Doom. He is a fictional supervillain appearing in Marvel Comics. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Doom first appeared in Fantastic Four 5 in 1962.

