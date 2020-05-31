Actor Kendrick Sampson hit by rubber bullets at George Floyd protests

Actor Kendrick Sampson, who stars in HBO series "Insecure", was struck by rubber bullets as Los Angeles police officers tried to disperse a crowd protesting George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.
The actor went live via Instagram on Saturday to show his view of events, but he could be also be seen on a CNN broadcast simultaneously, with viewers watching him get hit by a police baton on TV.
Sampson posted several videos on his page of a large demonstration at Pan Pacific Park near the city's Fairfax District, where violent clashes took place throughout the day outside the Grove shopping center.
View this post on Instagram
This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops
In one video, LAPD officers can be seen firing rubber bullets to try and regain control at the park. "They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton," Sampson said in the video on Instagram. Another clip showed him moving away from the police, as he appeared to be hit by an officer's baton.
"Y'all ain't see no police f*****g up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse," he said, referring to an incident in Michigan over coronavirus restrictions, not in California.
"Y'all didn't see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f*****g state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we're the ones who are not peaceful," Sampson alleged.
Protests turned violent over Floyd's death and other police killings of black people spread Saturday in dozens of US cities, with police cars set ablaze, reports of injuries mounting on all sides, shops and showrooms vandalised amid the lockdown.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries