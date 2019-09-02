Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kevin Hart suffers major back injuries in car crash

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has suffered severe back injuries and is hospitalised following a major car crash in California. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. Crash scene video, shows Hart's car deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road, reports tmz.com. The vehicle smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside, and its roof was completely crushed.

The police have confirmed the vehicle belongs to Hart, but they said that he was not driving at the time of the accident. There were two others in the car, including the driver -- and police say Hart and the driver both suffered "major back injuries". The third person is a woman who did not require hospital treatment.

Police say the driver had not been drinking. Kevin was first out of the vehicle and according to a witness, a member of his security team showed up in an SUV and picked him up. The actor lives nearby and the police say he went home "to get medical attention". He was eventually taken to a hospital.

