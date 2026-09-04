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Eyeing 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP announces new teams for all six regions | Full list

Reported ByRuchi Kumar  Written ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

Eyeing the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP has unveiled its new teams for all six regions of Uttar Pradesh: Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj, Paschim, Kashi and Goraksh. The teams were announced following an approval by BJP's UP unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary.

BJP supporters waving party flag/ Photo used for representation
BJP supporters waving party flag/ Photo used for representation Image Source : ANI
Lucknow:

As it prepares for the crucial assembly elections slated early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit has announced the working committees for all six organisational regions of the state: Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj, Paschim, Kashi and Goraksh. The list, released on late Thursday night, was finalised by BJP's Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary.

The list is a calculated attempt by the saffron party to strengthen its foothold among key castes in Uttar Pradesh and includes representations from Brahmins, Thakurs, Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Women and youth were also given significant representation in the newly released lists.

Here's BJP's new team for all six regions of Uttar Pradesh
S.No. Position Name
1 Regional vice-presidents Vinod Tyagi
2 Regional vice-presidents Mansingh Goswami
3 Regional vice-presidents Harendra Jatav
4 Regional vice-presidents Praveen Mittal
5 Regional vice-presidents Bijendra Kashyap
6 Regional vice-presidents Ankur Rana
7 Regional vice-presidents Rajiv Sisodia
8 Regional vice-presidents Pradeep Saini
9 Regional vice-presidents Vinod Chaudhary
10 Regional vice-presidents Subhash Valmiki
11 Regional general secretaries Ashok Monga
12 Regional general secretaries Harish Singh
13 Regional general secretaries Sanjeev Sikka
14 Regional general secretaries Rupendra Saini
15 Regional secretaries Ajay Bhardwaj Machja
16 Regional secretaries Kumudini Chaudhary
17 Regional secretaries Harjinder Kaur
18 Regional secretaries Sukhwinder Som
19 Regional secretaries Nitin Malik
20 Regional secretaries Mahesh Bali
21 Regional secretaries Deepak Rishi Gaon
22 Regional secretaries Varun Goyal
23 Regional secretaries Saurav Pal Lodhi
24 Regional secretaries Ayush Pawar
25 Member Manoj Sharma
26 Member Geeta Sharma
27 Member Nitin Sharma
28 Member Raje Kasana
29 Member Ravina Singh
30 Member Krishna Chandra Saini
31 Member Rohit Valmiki
32 Member Harmeet Bakshi
33 Member Hemant Lodhi
34 Member Lalit Garg Modi
35 Member Sanjay Rana
36 Member Satendra Chaudhary
37 Member Rajiv Lochan Prajapati

Adityanath confident about BJP's win in 2027

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is confident about BJP's victory in the 2027 assembly elections and believes that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return with a "grand majority" in the state. Adityanath believes that the youth, women, farmers and Dalits would vote in overwhelming numbers for the BJP.

Adityanath, who is seeking a third straight term, made the remarks while speaking at the Aaj Tak Panchayat in Mathura.

"The beneficiaries of our programmes, be it youth, women, farmers or Dalits, will vote for us in next year's vidhan sabha election," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying. "Last year alone, 11 crore devotees and tourists came to the Braj region. And if I talk about Uttar Pradesh, in 2025, 156 crore devotees came to Uttar Pradesh." 

In his remarks, he also targeted Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), saying the party had failed to understand the sentiments of people in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the SP, while it was in power from 2012 to 2017, had stopped Kanwar Yatra and prohibited Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at police stations. 

He also alleged that previous governments were involved in corruption and paper leaks, but that has changed, and the state is witnessing rapid development now. "Uttar Pradesh has come out of it now," Adityanath said.

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