Eyeing 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP announces new teams for all six regions | Full list

As it prepares for the crucial assembly elections slated early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit has announced the working committees for all six organisational regions of the state: Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj, Paschim, Kashi and Goraksh. The list, released on late Thursday night, was finalised by BJP's Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary.
The list is a calculated attempt by the saffron party to strengthen its foothold among key castes in Uttar Pradesh and includes representations from Brahmins, Thakurs, Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Women and youth were also given significant representation in the newly released lists.
|Here's BJP's new team for all six regions of Uttar Pradesh
|S.No.
|Position
|Name
|1
|Regional vice-presidents
|Vinod Tyagi
|2
|Regional vice-presidents
|Mansingh Goswami
|3
|Regional vice-presidents
|Harendra Jatav
|4
|Regional vice-presidents
|Praveen Mittal
|5
|Regional vice-presidents
|Bijendra Kashyap
|6
|Regional vice-presidents
|Ankur Rana
|7
|Regional vice-presidents
|Rajiv Sisodia
|8
|Regional vice-presidents
|Pradeep Saini
|9
|Regional vice-presidents
|Vinod Chaudhary
|10
|Regional vice-presidents
|Subhash Valmiki
|11
|Regional general secretaries
|Ashok Monga
|12
|Regional general secretaries
|Harish Singh
|13
|Regional general secretaries
|Sanjeev Sikka
|14
|Regional general secretaries
|Rupendra Saini
|15
|Regional secretaries
|Ajay Bhardwaj Machja
|16
|Regional secretaries
|Kumudini Chaudhary
|17
|Regional secretaries
|Harjinder Kaur
|18
|Regional secretaries
|Sukhwinder Som
|19
|Regional secretaries
|Nitin Malik
|20
|Regional secretaries
|Mahesh Bali
|21
|Regional secretaries
|Deepak Rishi Gaon
|22
|Regional secretaries
|Varun Goyal
|23
|Regional secretaries
|Saurav Pal Lodhi
|24
|Regional secretaries
|Ayush Pawar
|25
|Member
|Manoj Sharma
|26
|Member
|Geeta Sharma
|27
|Member
|Nitin Sharma
|28
|Member
|Raje Kasana
|29
|Member
|Ravina Singh
|30
|Member
|Krishna Chandra Saini
|31
|Member
|Rohit Valmiki
|32
|Member
|Harmeet Bakshi
|33
|Member
|Hemant Lodhi
|34
|Member
|Lalit Garg Modi
|35
|Member
|Sanjay Rana
|36
|Member
|Satendra Chaudhary
|37
|Member
|Rajiv Lochan Prajapati
Adityanath confident about BJP's win in 2027
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is confident about BJP's victory in the 2027 assembly elections and believes that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return with a "grand majority" in the state. Adityanath believes that the youth, women, farmers and Dalits would vote in overwhelming numbers for the BJP.
Adityanath, who is seeking a third straight term, made the remarks while speaking at the Aaj Tak Panchayat in Mathura.
"The beneficiaries of our programmes, be it youth, women, farmers or Dalits, will vote for us in next year's vidhan sabha election," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying. "Last year alone, 11 crore devotees and tourists came to the Braj region. And if I talk about Uttar Pradesh, in 2025, 156 crore devotees came to Uttar Pradesh."
In his remarks, he also targeted Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), saying the party had failed to understand the sentiments of people in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the SP, while it was in power from 2012 to 2017, had stopped Kanwar Yatra and prohibited Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at police stations.
He also alleged that previous governments were involved in corruption and paper leaks, but that has changed, and the state is witnessing rapid development now. "Uttar Pradesh has come out of it now," Adityanath said.
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