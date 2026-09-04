BCCI draws up team India's roadmap for ODI World Cup 2027, sets plans for upcoming SENA tours

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) meeting concluded on September 3, and several points were discussed in the meeting. One of the biggest talking points from the meeting was the future of the Indian men’s team. With the ODI World Cup all set to be held in 2027 in South Africa, the Men in Blue are gearing up for the tournament.

It is interesting to note that the BCCI meeting was held keeping in mind the side’s subpar performances against Ireland and England, when they lost six T20Is and two ODIs across the two tours. Speaking after the meeting, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia came forward and talked about how the roadmap for the World Cup has been prepared.

“The roadmap has been prepared and we will be doing some exercises so that we have a very good performance in the 2027 World Cup. Our main intention is that we should have the best team combination in place by October-November next year for the ODI World Cup,” Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The India team will hope to have their core squad ready by the end of 2026 and will further build upon as the road to the World Cup begins. It could be interesting to see what squad will travel to South Africa for the tournament.

Both Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were present at the meeting

Notably, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, and VVS Laxman were all present at the meeting in light of India’s performance against Ireland and England; the side’s performances in SENA countries were also discussed.

Additionally, proper rest for the players was also assured. With the new schedule, the board will make sure that the players get proper rest before big series to help them do even better.

“We did not do well. You all know that. We lost matches in Ireland and also in England in the T20s, and we lost the ODIs 2-1 as well. So, we wanted to know what the reasons were. We have to do some soul-searching about that and chalk out a strategy for what we will be doing in future before going to any of the SENA countries,” Saikia said.

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