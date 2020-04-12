Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zoa Morani discharged from Mumbai hospital after testing negative for coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter and actress Zoa Morani has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday after she tested negative for coronavirus. On Saturday, sister Shaza Morani also tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital as well. Zoa tested positive on April 7 and was moved to the COVID-19 positive patient's isolation ICU in Mumbai hospital. Two days later, her father, producer Karim Morani, tested positive for the virus. The actress had returned from a trip to Rajasthan, and self-quarantined herself post the trip.

In an Instagram live on Saturday evening with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa said she is feeling much better thanks to the medication and health care she received at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she is currently admitted.

"I am feeling so relived after coming to the hospital. From the second day itself I started feeling better. Coming to the hospital was the best decision ever. I feel like I've gotten cured immediately," she said on the instagram live.

