Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAKIRKHAN Zakir Khan on most interesting thing about being stand-up comic

Zakir Khan has revealed the most interesting thing about being a stand-up comic. He says it is the instant reaction, which he describes as beautiful. "Just the reaction time -- it is the most beautiful thing. You say a line and get a reaction in half a second and you know whether it has worked or not. It is real time," Zakir told IANS.

He added: "You can see the reaction in just half a second. It is the most beautiful thing." Zakir is now back with the second season of his hit series "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare", where the comedian essays Ronny Pathak, who tries leading a double life, and the outcome is hilarious.

How different will it be from the previous season?

"The previous season was the origin of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'. This season takes the story ahead and it is a linear season. Last time, it was episodic. This is a season that is linear, where it has one story and goes forward from there," Zakir said.

He added: "So, this is the difference in the strategy. Apart from that, in the story the difference is in this season there is a love triangle."

The series also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.