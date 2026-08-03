Vinesh Phogat hits out after Brij Bhushan Singh judgment, says 'entire system protects him'

New Delhi:

The news of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s acquittal from the high-profile sexual harassment case filed by female wrestlers has caught the eyes of many. It is worth noting that a Delhi court acquitted Brij Bhushan from the case alongside co-accused Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar announced the verdict at the Rouse Avenue Courts. However, news of the same has not sat well with the wrestlers, as Vinesh Phogat was quick to take centre stage and express her disappointment in the decision.

Releasing a statement shortly after the verdict, Vinesh Phogat talked about how the system is protecting Brij Bhushan and how the various female wrestlers have instructed their legal team to file an appeal.

"We had to gather a lot of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful politician of the ruling party. Using power and muscle power, Brij Bhushan intimidated many girls into withdrawing their names. However, several women wrestlers stood firm and kept fighting against Brij Bhushan in court. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual violence allegations made by the women wrestlers. From day one, the entire state machinery, the government, and this system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan,” Vinesh Phogat said in a statement.

Wrestlers to make the move to higher courts

The verdict of Brij Bhushan Singh's acquittal marks a significant development in the controversy that began back in 2023. Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh back in June 2023 after completing their investigations into the allegations that came forth. Many prominent Indian wrestlers staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar back then. In the statement, Vinesh Phogat revealed that the fight does not end with his acquittal and that the wrestlers have not lost hope, as they will file an appeal against the decision.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and it will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," her statement concluded.

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