Yami Gautam shares BTS pictures from 'A Thursday' sets; 'direction over speed'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam shares BTS pictures from 'A Thursday' sets

Actress Yami Gautam is all set to essay the role of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the upcoming thriller film 'A Thursday'. The Bollywood actress shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming project. The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram account and shared two images from the sets of her highly-anticipated film. In the behind-the-scenes monochrome pictures, we can see Yami and director Behzad Khambata's silhouettes.

The highly exposed snaps take the audience to her sets where Yami can be seen delivering a shot for the movie, while the cameras capture her. The caption of the post reads, "DIRECTION OVER SPEED !!" Earlier this week, the 'Kaabil' star also revealed her first look from the upcoming movie, in which she will be portraying the role of a play-school teacher.

Along with the first look, Yami also shared a candid picture of her with the movie's director Behzad Khambata in the frame. The snap showed the director-actor duo discussing a scene set in a playschool, where she can be seen sitting at a kids' table with Lego pieces around her. On the other hand, Behzad could be seen reading to her from a piece of paper, as both of them smiled.

In 'A Thursday', Yami will be seen essaying the role of a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal, who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Along with Yami, this interesting thriller also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.

Produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, 'A Thursday', which commenced its shoot earlier in March, will get a digital release in 2021.

Meanwhile, Yami has a number of films to look forward to with three films coming up including, "A Thursday", "Dasvi" and "Bhoot Police". She has been roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy, 'Dasvi' and the shoot of the same has begun in full swing.

She recently began shooting for the film in Agra. Yami plays a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film and had to learn the language and diction for her role. She has taken workshops for her language, diction and body language. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.