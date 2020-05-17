Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYA.PRAKASH.VARRIOR.OFFICIAL Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier deactivates her Instagram account

Social media sensation and South Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier has deactivated her Instagram account. The actress enjoyed a huge fanbase on social media especially after her 'wink' video' getting viral. The actress had 7b million followers on the picture-sharing social media platform. Priya ruled the headlines when her video from the film Oru Adaar Love broke the internet.

The actress did not post any reason why he is getting away from social media. Last she uploaded videos of her saying popular Malayalam dialogues on Instagram. Fans were even demanding the actress to make more Tik Tok videos in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Not just in South India films, Priya also made her debut in Bollywood last year with the film Sridevi Bungalow.

Earlier in an interview, Priya talked about her social media image of the 'wink girl'. Asked if she would like to shed her image of the Wink Girl, she said: "Definitely I would. That was my first movie and the wink gave me a lot of publicity because everybody liked it. However, if I go on repeating (that action), people will start questioning it. So, I want to do more films and improve myself as an actor."

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya also starring Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Earlier, she had revealed that she had signed her second Bollywood film as well titled Love Hackers which is about cybercrime.

