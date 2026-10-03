India impress on counters, but even lacklustre Brazil too hot to handle; beat hosts 4-0 in Kolkata

Kolkata:

Heading to the match, the general expectations was Brazil to create a flurry of chances and test India’s defence. Multiple goals were expected and even though that assumption turned true, but Brazil were far from producing their best brand of football. They lacked character and some may argue that it saved India from a humiliation. However, the other side of the coin can read that India were very well organsied defensively and threatened Brazil on multiple occasions, which no one expected.

The match started with Vinicius Junior taking on Abhishek Singh Tekcham on the right flank on a couple of occasions. However, the Indian defence managed to deal with the Real Madrid forward. Like said, the defensive structure was perfect and India also built a few counterattacks through Manvir Singh. The Mohun Bagan forward wasn’t at his best tonight as they missed a galore of chances and that didn’t help India.

Eventually, Estevao found the better of the Indian defence in the 28th minute. He dragged the ball inside the box and hit a powerful shot, leaving keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stunned. The veteran failed to react well, as India were left trailing. The goal resulted in India losing their attacking instinct as Brazil built more chances in the middle.

Pedro ended up extending Brazil’s lead before the break, scoring in the 42nd minute. It looked like a comfortable save for Gurpreet, but the Bengaluru FC player failed to make any sort of impact. He was changed after the break, as Prabhsukhan Gill replaced him under the three sticks. Apart from that, both teams made flurry of changes at the break, but not a lot changed after the break.

Samuel Lino scores a brace

Brazil made five changes in the second half, with Samuel Lino coming in for Vinicius Junior. Apart from him, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, Vanderson and Douglas Luiz also came in. The Carlo Ancelotti-led side kept up with the attacking intent and eventually Samuel scored the third goal for Brazil in the 58th minute.

After which, India managed to up their ante, but Ryan Williams missed a couple of chances. One of his shots was saved on the goal line, and that was the biggest highlight for India in the match. He once again found another opportunity to turn one win after Manvir Singh played a brilliant lob inside the box, but Ryan failed to hit the volley on target.

Lino scored the final goal of the match in the 95th minute, which was also the final kick of the game. For India, it was a good test and, more importantly, the attacking prowess needs to be appreciated. However, Brazil were far from their best. They were lacklustre on many occasions, as many of the players didn’t want to push harder as club football awaits. That certainly helped India, but they have nothing to show for it.

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