Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMYDUNIYAFAM When Shilpa Shetty was in for a pre-birthday surprise on Super Dancer: Chapter 4

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on Tuesday. She was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" organised a surprise bash for her. Shilpa is a judge on the show. "It felt so nice to see this sweet gesture from everyone present on the set. Super Dancer is my extended family, and there is this unseen bond that ties us. I am glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team," Shilpa told IANS.

"Little moments like these is what one treasures in life, and I count my blessing each day," she added, about her experience on the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the other note, Shilpa Shetty recently returned to the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 as the judge. The actress was in home quarantine after her family tested Covid positive earlier this month. Diva Malaika Arora had filled in her shoes on the show. Now, Shilpa has made a grand comeback with her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty as the guest.

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined. Shilpa's post read: "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," she continued adding, "All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.''

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

(With IANS inputs)