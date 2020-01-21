Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Sara Ali Khan greeted Salman Khan with 'aadaab'on Bigg Boss 13 sets, watch viral video

A video of Sara Ali Khan greeting Salman Khan with a classic 'aadaab' rather than the usual hi or hello, has taken the internet by storm. Netizens can't help but shower heaps of praises on the Kedarnath actress for such a "sweet gesture". The video was shared by Sara herself on Instagram with a caption that said, "Adaab @beingsalmankhan sir And namaste darshako, Thank you for inviting Veer and Zoe to the #BiggBoss13 house.

It so happened that Sara Ali Khan and her co-star Kartik Aaryan promoted their upcoming Love Aaj Kal in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. Before the shooting for the episode, the trio met and it, was then that Sara was seen greeting Bhaijaan with 'aadaab'. The video ends with Sara and Kartik engage in playful banter before they go into their respective vanity vans. Watch it here:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen as special guests in Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The duo entered the BB 13 house and were seen having a blast with the contestants.

Kartik and Sara were also seen having lots of fun with the host Salman Khan as they played some interesting games.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali recently said that Sara Ali Khan was the “perfect” choice to play the lead character of Zoe.

The film is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie of the same name, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The new movie with Kartik Aaryan and Saif’s daughter Sara also explores two stories set in different time periods.

The director said Sara has the ability to reinvent the definition of the conventional Indian heroine. “Zoe’s character is special to me. She is an emotionally fragile modern-day girl who tries to protect her feelings by being hard on the outside. She is conflicted between her heart and mind, between professional ambition and romantic surrender. “Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal,” Imtiaz Ali was quoted as saying to PTI.

