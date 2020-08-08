When Irrfan Khan gave Joaquin Phoenix's Joker script to son Babil even before film's release

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN When Irrfan Khan gave son Babil Joaquin Phoenix's Joker script even before film's release

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil has revealed the actor gave him scripts of well-known films when he was in school, studying filmmaking. One of these scripts was that of Todd Philips’ 2019 movie Joker. Irrfan died on April 29 after two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil shared the image as his Instagram story. It reads ‘The Joker An Origin written by Todd Philips and Scott Silver’ at the top. He also wrote, “That time Baba (I used to call him that) sent me the Joker script before its release and I was in film school like ‘WHAA...’ and I hid it from all my friends till the film released.” On one side of the page, we can see a hand-written note from Irrfan which reads, “For u, These are confidential till the film releases. From Baba.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bail Khan Insta story

Earlier, Babil Khan shared a few pictures of an old house by the beach, belonging to the late actor.He posted a picture of a room where Irrfan used to work in the Madh Island house.

"This is my father's old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child.

"At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father's empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I'd get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I'd break something. Oh I'd always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you've got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get," he wrote, recalling his father's memories

In another post, Babil shared posters of Irrfan's movies including "Maqbool", "Paan Singh Tomar" and "Billu Barber".

One can also see the walls adorned with family pictures.

"Memories at that house by the beach," he captioned the images.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage