When Farah Khan did a retro dance step with cousin Farhan Akhtar| Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN When Farah Khan did a retro dance step with cousin Farhan Akhtar

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday shared a throwback moment with actor and cousin Farhan Akhtar, where they are seen dancing and flaunting retro hairstyles. In an Instagram photograph she posted, Farah and Farhan strike a dancing pose. Farah is seen wearing a black sleeveless top and curly hair, while Farhan is in his teens and is wearing a white shirt. Her mother and another relatives are seen in the background. The picture seems to have been taken at a family gathering.

"Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)," she wrote with the picture.

Farah's friend Malaika Arora commented on her hair, saying: "Hair is very Chunky Panday". To this, the filmmaker replied: "ur obsessed with chunky".

Chunky Panday reacted to the comment with laughing emojis.

Actor Sikandar Kher commented: "Farah that hair is spot on", to which the filmmaker replied: "Im telling u I used to wear the flashdance sweatshirt n roam with this hair."

Recently, Farah dropped a 'throwback ka throwback' on her Instagram. The picture which happens to be from 1998's prestigious Filmfare Awards, featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Khalid Mohamed, and Karan Johar along with others. Through the post she also made her fans know that she and Karan always posed for the cameras in a filmy style.

The throwback seemed to serve massive nostalgia to Farah's fans and followers as she posted a rare and unseen photo. "This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. @khalidmohamed9487 was editor n main man ! #babita aunty the proud mama n @jiteshpillaai who is now editor n Shahrukh s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there .. #howyoungwerewe," Farah wrote alongside the picture.

Farah Khan's last production was Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee.

(With IANS Inputs)