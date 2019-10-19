Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Ban Ki-moon asked Anupam Kher for signed autobiography

Anupam Kher is thrilled because former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon asked him to sign on the Indian actor's autobiography. The actor took to Twitter to share a brief video that has him giving an autograph to Ki-moon.

"My most cherished moment was when the 8th #SecretaryGeneral of @UN #BanKiMoon asked me to sign my autobiography for him. Him saying #Dhanyawad (thank you in Hindi) at the end was the real clincher for me. #JaiHo. Great to be at the @asiainit gala. Thank you for inviting me," Anupam captioned the video, which has received 20.3k views.

The veteran actor's book is titled Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly. In an interview, IANS had asked why did he not let anyone else write his book, Anupam replied: "I can only share my truth with people, the interpretation of another individual (about my life) can be judgmental."

"That is why it is my autobiography that I have written to share the truth of my life the way I want people to know…of course, someone can do research on me and write a book. That would be an unauthorised biography in which I have no control over," said the actor, who had earlier written the book "The Best Thing About You is You!".

He has featured in hundreds of films. Some of his notable performances can be seen in in films like Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Daddy, 1942: A Love Story and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page