When Adnan Sami was a 'hugely fat person' |Pics

When Adnan Sami was a 'hugely fat person'

Singer Adnan Sami has shared a throwback photo on Twitter from his days when he was battling weight gain. Sami revealed that he had gained weight just by eating a lot of food. The singer who subsequently had an amazing weight loss journey from 230 kilos to 75 kilo, shared a throwback photo of his bulky days while interacting with a netizen on Twitter.

Sami's tweet came in response to a user who reacted to a photo of nihari cooked by his wife Roya Sami Khan. The user wrote: "Too much of tari/oil, it doesn't look like an authentic nihari at all. But you are free to call it is your choice."

Replying to this, Sami shared his throwback picture and wrote: "Really? Do you see this hugely fat person below? That was me. I didn't become like that by eating ‘celery'! I became like that by EATING A LOT OF FOOD!! NEVER argue with me about FOOD as I have researched and eaten enough for many generations!! Nihari always has a lot of Ghee!!"

Reacting to another user's comment, the singer admitted that carbohydrates like roti, rice, potatoes and sugar had also contributed to his weight gain.

On related note, Sami had reduced weight from 230 kg to 75 kg within a span of 16 months, reportedly with the help of strict diet and exercise regime.

A few month ago, the Padma Shree awardee was back with a new song for his fans titled 'Tu Yaad Aya.' Bhushan Kumar launched the new song featuring Adah Sharma. The singer is known for a lot of songs such as 'Tera Chehra,' 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,' etc.

